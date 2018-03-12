Americas top 5 booziest states

What state parties hardest? You might think California, or maybe New York—but it turns out North Dakota drinks the most alcohol.Financial news site 24/7 WallStreet reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rank which states had the heaviest drinkers. Binge drinking includes at least four drinks for women and five for men in a single instance. Women who drink at least eight alcoholic beverages per week and men who consume at least 15 are considered heavy drinkers.