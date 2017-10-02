Days after it was speculated that Tom Cruise hasn't met his daughter Suri for four years now, a new report suggests that Katie Holmes is trying her best to not mention his name in her house for the sake of their daughter.

According to sources, the 38-year-old actress tries her best to never bring up the American Made actor's name or any memory that could make Suri miss her father.

"Suri has stopped missing him. Katie doesn't want to bring up his name and have Suri start missing him all over again," a source informed Life & Style magazine. "At this point, Katie doesn't want to bring up his name and have Suri start longing to see Tom all over again. It would be too painful for both of them," the site's sources claimed.

The insider also added that Katie is adamant that she doesn't want to talk about him. "With Tom missing from Suri's life for so long, Katie believes her daughter has only distant memories of him," the source explained.

"Katie is more adamant than ever about not talking about him, publicly or privately," the insider added.

After Jamie Foxx and Katie were spotted on the beach walking hand-in-hand a few weeks ago, rumours sparked that Katie is happier with Jamie Foxx than she was Cruise. Adding more to the speculations, sources share that Foxx wants to give everything Katie ever wanted from a husband and also look after daughter Suri.

Talking about Katie and Foxx's relationship, the informant shared, "This is a dream come true for Katie. For years, she has wanted Jamie to be her husband and has wanted to give her daughter, Suri, a brother or sister — and now Jamie's ready to give that all to her. Now she feels like all their time spent hiding was well worth it."

For those of you who don't know, Jamie also has two daughters, Corinne, 22, and Annalise, 7, from his previous relationship.