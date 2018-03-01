Fox shocked followers of American Idol two years ago when it announced the discontinuation of its popular reality television talent hunt. It was once the most watched television show in the US but a sharp decline in its rating forced the network to end it after season 15 that was aired in 2016. However, ABC acquired the rights to the series in May last year and announced its return with season 16.

American Idol will return with new judges – pop star Katy Perry, R&B legend Lionel Richie and Country singer Luke Bryan. They will replace Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr, who were in their judging panel in season 13, 14 and 15.

When you haven’t seen your bff since last class ? #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/7U4KHoKKkP — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2018

So, the only familiar face of American Idol you will see in season 16 is Ryan Seacrest, who has been hosting the reality TV show since it started in 2002. He will host again in the new season.

A tweet on American Idol handle has indicated that the show might have a new set with an added balcony. Unlike in the past, the show will do away with bad auditions as showrunner Trish Kinane thinks letting people without singing talent perform and then laughed at is not cool.

Now, the big question is whether Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan can revive the once most-watched reality television show in the US that produced some big names like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson.

It is to be seen if the show will have its old charm, or rather the new judges will bring fresh vigor but fans of the singing talent show will surely look forward to it.

The American Idol season 16 will premiere on Sunday, March 11 with a screening of the auditions that will run for the first five episodes, according to a report by Gold Derby that cited ABC. It went on to say Hollywood week and showcase rounds will follow before live shows begin on April 22. The grand finale will take place on May 21.