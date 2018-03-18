American Idol returned with season 16 after two years, with a new judging panel that includes legendary Lionel Richie, pop star Katy Perry and country singer Luke Bryan. Other than that, the season is expected to be similar to the past seasons, with Hollywood week and showcase rounds to follow after the auditions. In the two episodes screened so far, it is "I Kissed a Girl" singer who has become the cynosure of all eyes with her unpredictable ways.

As the screening of American Idol 2018 (season 16) auditions enter the second week, fans seem to wondering what Katy Perry will do this time? If Simon Cowell raised many eyebrows from season 1 to season 9 with his commanding ways, the "Roar" singer has offered two dramatic incidents in the two episodes of season 16 screened so far.

The 33-year-old pop star kissed Benjamin Glaze, a 19-year-old from Enid, in the first episode of American Idol 2018. She asked the contestant to come over to her for his first kiss when he said that he hadn't yet kissed a girl. Glaze leaned forward for a peck in the cheek but Katy Perry turned his head and kissed him on the lips. More drama followed off the set after the young contestant said that the kiss made him uncomfortable and that he was thinking of saving it for his first relationship.

That was not all. Katy Perry suffered wardrobe malfunction in the second episode. She joined co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on stage for a dance with contestant Michelle Sussett, who performed Selena's Techno Cumbia. But she slipped and fell on the stage, exposing her underwear.

What will the pop star do in the third episode of American Idol 2018? Nobody knows, but people expect her to throw in another surprise.

The American Idol season 16 audition continues Sunday on ABC from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST (6:30 am to 8:30 am IST on Monday). You can also live stream episode 3 performances on ABC official website (only for viewers located within the US and its territories) or HULU.