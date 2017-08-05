Donald Trump's tweets have become such an integral part of everyday lives that online store Amazon.com has now introduced toilet paper rolls with the US President's tweets printed on them.

Toilet Tweets, the retailer, described the toilet paper on its website as: "A collection of ten of Donald Trump's most flushable tweets printed throughout a roll of 2-ply toilet paper. No Twitter feed is as deserving of being flushed, it's tremendous. I'm hearing other toilet papers don't even have words on them, SAD! This toilet paper has the best words."

Amazon, which is selling the 'Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper', ran out of the product on Friday but is working on making it available again in a few days. A single roll costs $9.99 on the website.

The tweets include controversial statements made by President Trump. Some of those include:

"Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?" Trump had tweeted in 2014.

"Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow - if so, will he become my new best friend?" Trump's tweet in 2013.

"This election is a total sham and a travesty. We are not a democracy!" a tweet from 2012.

"The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy," Trump's tweet from 2012.

Obviously, reviewers had a lot to say about the product. Here are a few:

"I'm really afraid these will make my backside dirtier instead of cleaner," wrote a reviewer.

Another wrote: "I was initially concerned that verbal diarrhoea could be contagious with skin contact. But this product seems great for addressing the mess appropriately. Trump's mess, obviously."

A reviewer described the product as the "greatest invention in the history of ever". "The next time you have to take your daily 4 am dump, are enraged by the mainstream media reporting truth and facts about what a toilet bowl of a presidency you are running, and Fox & Friends isn't on yet,... grab a wad of these brilliant tweets and wipe away," the reviewer added.

We sold out this morning, but a new shipment was already on its way to Amazon and should be available in a few days.https://t.co/5nDZPQtO5h pic.twitter.com/9h7wT68Ugp — Toilet Tweets (@ToiletTweeet) August 4, 2017

The 'Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper' is a little cheaper than the ones that have Trump's face printed on them, which cost $12.95. The online store has another product named 'Donald Trump Toilet Roll Talker to fill your bathroom with Donald Trump's voice.'