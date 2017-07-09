American e-commerce giant Amazon is kicking off the Prime Day Sale on July 10 in India. As the name suggests, Amazon's promotional sale campaign is exclusive to Prime members only, wherein users will be showered with huge cash discounts and gift vouchers.

Besides India, the company is hosting the sale on 13 other countries including China and Mexico for 30 hours from Monday evening.

What's in store for Amazon Prime users in India?

Exclusive launches:

Amazon India Prime users will have the privilege of getting their hands first on the newly launched Honor 8 Pro for Rs. 29,999 at 6 pm, July 10 onwards.

The company is also hosting exclusive launch of new line of Sanyo Smart LED TVs with prices starting Rs. 31,990 at 6 pm, July 10 onwards. They will offered in 43-inch and 49-inch sizes with IPS LED technology, full HD (1080p) resolution, Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi connectivity, two USB ports and three HDMI ports

Amazon India will also host exclusive launch of new products from IFB (washing machines), Basics, Lego (toys), GAP (clothes) and Delsey Paris.

Exclusive sale of Redmi 4:

Amazon India is offering Xiaomi's entry-level phones in 2GB RAM+16GB ROM, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM for Rs. 6,999, Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999, from 5 pm, July 10.

Cash Discounts and Prizes offered at Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Up to 50% off on Smart TVs, computers, cameras, mobiles and other consumer electronics

Close to 70% off on home and kitchen appliances

40%-70% off + extra 20% cashback on Amazon Fashion accessories

Minimum 30% off on tea powder, trimmers, shampoos and other family essentials

20% cash-back (maximum of Rs. 200) via Amazon Prime Pay account (valid till July 11)

Consumers can claim up to 30% discount on first purchase via Amazon Prime subscription

Additional 15% off on Prime Day for HDFC card holders

Consumers will also stand a chance to save more than 15% on MRP on select items via Amazon India coupons

Rs. 750 off on domestic flights via Make My Trip

Up to Rs. 200 off on movie tickets via Book My Show

Rs. 150 off on food delivery via Swiggy

Last but not the least, 10 lucky winners stand a chance to win a holiday trip (for couples) to Thailand from Make My Trip

Benefits of Amazon Prime subscription:

For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime subscribers not only get almost unlimited entertainment content (music, videos, movies and TV series) via Prime Video, they also get huge discounts on Kindle eBooks.

Other privileges include unlimited free two-day and same-day delivery shipping on millions of items in 100 cities and towns across India. If you get Amazon FireTV stick, users will get Rs. 499 cash-back on Amazon Prime subscription via Amazon Pay balance.