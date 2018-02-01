Admit it, shopping from a grocery store is a time-consuming process. The best way to tackle this issue is online shopping. Without any risks, buying groceries online is a great idea to save time and money.

Now shop monthly groceries at the comfort of your home. With the support of cutting-edge technology, Amazon Pantry brings the groceries to your doorstep while helping you save big. Grab huge discounts and cashback offers on Amazon Pantry.

Here are the 10 best Super Value Day offers for today:

1. Nescafe Classic Coffee (100g) with Free Red Mug

M.R.P.: 265.00 | Deal Price: 233.00 (You save: 32.00)

BUY NOW

2. Cadbury Miniatures Collection Dairy Milk Silk (200g)

M.R.P.: 450.00 | Deal Price: 225.00 (You save: 225.00)

BUY NOW

3. Fortune Sunlite Refined Sunflower Oil (1l)

M.R.P.: 90.00 | Deal Price: 80.00 (You save: 10.00)

BUY NOW

4. Bagrry's White Oats (1kg) with free Bagrry's White Oats (200g)

M.R.P.: 190.00 | Deal Price: 149.00 (You save: 41.00)

BUY NOW

5. Quaker Oats (1kg)

M.R.P.: 190.00 | Deal Price: 154.00 (You save: 36.00)

BUY NOW

6. Alpino Natural Peanut Butter Crunch (1kg) Unsweetened

M.R.P.: 449.00 | Deal Price: 429.00 (You save: 20.00)

BUY NOW

7. Tetley Green Tea, Lemon and Honey (100 tea bags)

M.R.P.: 450.00 | Deal Price: 337.00 (You save: 113.00)

BUY NOW

8. Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa (290g)

M.R.P.: 329.00 | Deal Price: 272.00 (You save: 57.00)

BUY NOW

9. Kellogg's Corn Flakes (875g)

M.R.P.: 290.00 | Deal Price: 246.00 (You save: 44.00)

BUY NOW

10. 24 Mantra Organic Wholewheat Atta Premium (5kg)

M.R.P.: 260.00 | Deal Price: 249.00 (You save: 11.00)

BUY NOW