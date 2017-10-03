After successfully hosting the Dussehra edition of Great Indian sale, Amazon is back again with another campaign ahead of Diwali festival. It is slated to kick off on October 4 and conclude on October 8.
During the five-day sale, the e-commerce giant has promised to offer close to 80 percent discount on several product categories ranging from crowd favourite mobile phones, related accessories, laptops, Smart LED TVs, home appliances such as washing machines, ACs, kitchen appliances like microwave ovens, grinders, refrigerators, to fashion apparels, sports gears and other sundries.
Here's the sneak peek on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali edition deals:
- Up to 40% off on Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Lenovo and more top mobile brands, and also Rs. 5,000 additional discount via exchange deal
- Close to 80% discount on phone accessories including back cover, screen guard, power banks and more
- Up to 40% off on HD Ready, full HD, Smart LED TVs
- Close to 60% discount on video games
- Up to Rs. 20,000 off on laptops both Windows and Apple MacBook series
- Close to 50% discount portable storage devices
- Up to 60% off on headphones and speakers
- Close to 30% discounts on refrigerators, microwaves and ovens
- Up to 35% off on washing machines
- Close to 60% discounts on Watches
- Up to 65% off on Sunglasses
- Close to 70% off clothes and footwear for both adults and kids
- Up to 60% off on furniture
Amazon has urged prospective customers can start adding their favourite items to their wishlist and avail discounts when the Great Indian Sale kicks off on Wednesday.
Amazon patrons can also claim additional cash backs up to 10 percent if they use Citibank card and also avail 15 percent off if they make a purchase via Amazon Pay. The company is also offering No Cost EMI (Easy Monthly Installments) and exchange deals on select products.
If the consumer is subscribed to Amazon Prime, they are entitled to get early bird offers such as exclusive lightning deals and also get the goods delivered in one day for free.
