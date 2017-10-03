After successfully hosting the Dussehra edition of Great Indian sale, Amazon is back again with another campaign ahead of Diwali festival. It is slated to kick off on October 4 and conclude on October 8.

During the five-day sale, the e-commerce giant has promised to offer close to 80 percent discount on several product categories ranging from crowd favourite mobile phones, related accessories, laptops, Smart LED TVs, home appliances such as washing machines, ACs, kitchen appliances like microwave ovens, grinders, refrigerators, to fashion apparels, sports gears and other sundries.

Here's the sneak peek on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali edition deals:

Up to 40% off on Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Lenovo and more top mobile brands, and also Rs. 5,000 additional discount via exchange deal

Close to 80% discount on phone accessories including back cover, screen guard, power banks and more

Up to 40% off on HD Ready, full HD, Smart LED TVs

Close to 60% discount on video games

Up to Rs. 20,000 off on laptops both Windows and Apple MacBook series

Close to 50% discount portable storage devices

Up to 60% off on headphones and speakers

Close to 30% discounts on refrigerators, microwaves and ovens

Up to 35% off on washing machines

Close to 60% discounts on Watches

Up to 65% off on Sunglasses

Close to 70% off clothes and footwear for both adults and kids

Up to 60% off on furniture

Amazon has urged prospective customers can start adding their favourite items to their wishlist and avail discounts when the Great Indian Sale kicks off on Wednesday.

Amazon patrons can also claim additional cash backs up to 10 percent if they use Citibank card and also avail 15 percent off if they make a purchase via Amazon Pay. The company is also offering No Cost EMI (Easy Monthly Installments) and exchange deals on select products.

If the consumer is subscribed to Amazon Prime, they are entitled to get early bird offers such as exclusive lightning deals and also get the goods delivered in one day for free.

