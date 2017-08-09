Amazon's Great Indian Sale is back with a bunch of mouth-watering deals and offers that will be available from Wednesday, August 9. Shopaholics are in for some great news as they can grab some of the most lucrative offers on various consumer electronic goods including mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and laptops, among others till August 12.

Prospective shoppers can enjoy up to 45 percent off on select mobile phones, up to 45 percent off on branded televisions from Samsung, Sony, LG and others, up to 20 percent off on branded refrigerators and laptops, and up to 25 percent off on branded washing machines.

Let us take a look at the top ten smartphone deals from Amazon Great Indian Sale that you cannot miss:

Lenovo Zuk Z2 Black 64GB

Grab the Lenovo Zuk Z2 for just Rs. 10,999 (MRP: Rs. 19,999) after a massive 45 percent discount. Extra exchange discount of up to Rs. 9,720 is also applicable on select smartphones. Buyers may also opt for one-year extended warranty for Rs. 649 or one-year accidental and liquid damage protection plan for Rs. 999.

Buy Lenovo Zuk Z2 Black 64GB here

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)

The entry-level variant of iPhone 7 is available for Rs. 42,999 after a discount of Rs. 13,201 or 23 percent off on the MRP of Rs. 56,200. Additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 21,632 is applicable on select smartphones.

Buy Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) here

Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 32GB)

The mid-range or 32GB variant of iPhone 6 is now selling for Rs. 23,999 on Amazon India after a discount of Rs. 5,501 or 19 percent off on the original price of Rs. 29,500. The handset also offers an exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,600.

Buy Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 32GB) here

Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 32GB)

The 32GB Space Grey variant of iPhone SE is now retailing for just Rs. 19,999 after a discount of Rs, 6,001 or 23 percent off on the original price of Rs. 26,000. Additional exchange discount of Rs. 16, 803 is also applicable on select smartphones.

Buy Apple iPhone SE 32GB here

OnePlus 5

There is no direct discount offer for the OnePlus 5 on Amazon India. However, it gets an exchange discount of up to Rs. 23,632 on both the 64GB and 128GB models. The former is currently retailing at Rs. 32,999 while the latter is selling at Rs. 37,999 via Amazon India.

A flat exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 is applicable when you exchange any of your smartphones while purchasing the OnePlus 5.

Buy OnePlus 5 here

Moto G4 16GB

The basic variant of Moto G4 (16GB) gets a deal price of Rs. 8,999 after a discount of Rs. 3,500 or 28 percent off on the MRP (Rs. 12,499). Buyers can also avail extra exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,038 on select smartphones.

Buy Moto G4 16GB here

Google Pixel XL 32GB

The 32GB variant of Google Pixel XL is available for an attractive 26 percent off on the original price of Rs. 67,000. In other words, the handset's deal price is Rs 48,999 after a discount of Rs. 18,001. The offer is applicable on both quite black and very silver variants.

Also avail additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 25,632 depending on your smartphone's configuration.

Buy Google Pixel XL 32GB here

Cool Pad Cool 1 (Gold, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage)

Cool Pad Cool 1 gets an attractive 25 percent discount on the MRP of Rs. 11,999. The handset is now retailing at a special deal price of Rs. 8,999. Buyers can also avail an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,038.

Buy Cool Pad Cool 1 here

LG G6

The popular G6 smartphone is now available at a massive discount of 31 percent on the MRP of Rs. 55,000. The deal price is Rs. 37,990 after a discount of Rs. 17,010. Also avail extra exchange discount of up to Rs. 21, 632 on select models.

Buy LG G6 here

Nubia M2 Lite (Black-Gold, 4GB RAM with 32GB storage)

The Nubia M2 Lite gets a deal price of Rs. 9,999 after a discount of Rs. 4,000 or 29 percent off on the MRP of Rs. 13,999. Avail addition exchange discount of up to Rs. 8,825.

Buy Nubia M2 Lite 32GB here

More offers on consumer electronics and home appliances

Also check out other lucrative Amazon offers via deal platter below:

Acer Aspire ES1-572 15.6-inch Laptop (6th Gen Core i3-6006U/4GB/500GB/Linux/Integrated Graphics)

Buy HERE

Sanyo 123.2 cm (49 inches) XT-49S7100F Full HD LED IPS TV (Black) for Rs. 31,490

Buy HERE

Samsung EVO Plus Grade 1, Class 10 32GB MicroSDHC 95 MB/S Memory Card with SD Adapter (MB-MC32GA/IN) for Rs. 699

Buy HERE

Flat 35% off on SanDisk Cruzer Blade SDCZ50-016G-135 16GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive at Rs 349/-

Buy HERE

Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB) from amazon Rs10,999

Buy HERE

Canon EOS 1300D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55mm ISII Lens, 16GB Card and Carry Case from amazon Rs 23,499

Buy HERE