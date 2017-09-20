Google is expected to unveil the much-awaited Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL on October 4. It has now emerged that the search giant will also launch Google Home Mini along with the Pixel handsets and Daydream View VR headset.

The Google Home Mini is a smaller version of the Google Home and will come with a price tag of $49 against the $129 price tag of its bigger sibling, according to DroidLife. The smart device is expected to come in three colours -- charcoal (black), chalk (gray) and coral.

Interestingly, the Amazon Echo Dot is also priced at $49.99, and the Google Home Mini will be seen as a rival.

Google's HTC-made Pixel 2 is expected to sport a 4.97-inch full-HD screen with 4GB RAM and a 2,850mAh battery. It may have a main camera with dual-tone LED flash and EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) and the price is expected to start at $649.

On the other hand, the Pixel 2 XL is expected to sport a 5.99-inch QHD (2560x1440p) OLED screen and come packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB internal memory, and house a 3,500mAh battery. It is expected to come in two colours – black and white – and the price may start at $849.