While we all are pretty much aware of who Ronda Rousey is, thanks to her steady rise in the UFC, that also transitioned her into Hollywood, we might not know much about Amanda Nunes. Ronda takes on Nunes in her first fight in the UFC in over a year on Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Yes, we do know that Nunes became the UFC women's bantamweight champion after overcoming Miesha Tate at the landmark UFC 200 pay per view (ppv) event on July 9 this year, but what more?

Here's all you need to know about Amanda Nunes

Age: 28

Place of birth: Salvador, Bahia Brazil

MMA record: 13-4-0 (Nine wins by KO, three wins via submission | Ten first round finishes).

Martial arts practised: Karate, judo, boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

UFC debut: August 3 2013 (UFC 163).

What before UFC: Prime MMA Championship, Strikeforce.

Interesting facts about Amanda Nunes

- She is the first-ever lesbian UFC champion.

- She is the first Brazilian female fighter to hold an UFC title.

- Her girlfriend is fellow colleague and UFC strawweight fighter Nina Ansaroff (from the United States).

- Like every Brazilian, Amanda wanted to be a soccer player as a child.

- In her debut MMA fight, Amanda was defeated in as less as 35 seconds via an armbar submission by Ana Maria.

- After enrolling to the MMA Fighters Gym in Miami, Amanda got very aggressive on Nina and used to beat her ruthlessly during sparring sessions. Reason: Her ego and any chance of preventing another girl from taking her spotlight in the gym!

- "In the past, I was in the gym just to train. I saw Nina as a punching bag. But then I realized that she was my partner, and she helped me get where I am today. When we started hanging out together, I realized I should stop thinking about hurting her, and things started to get better. - Amanda Nunes [via MMA Fighting].

- Amanda raised the LGBT flag (Rainbow flag) after her UFC 200 win over Miesha Tate.

- On her UFC 207 opponent Ronda Rousey: "I don't fear Ronda's ground game, Ronda's judo, nor her striking. I will be ready in all areas. Whatever happens in the fight, I will have an answer for it. That's what gives me the advantage in this fight.

"And yes, I believe I will (retire Ronda Rousey)." [via MMA Fighting].