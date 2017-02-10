Alt-right vs Netflix: Why Donald Trump supporters are boycotting the streaming service

A number of Twitter users have vowed to cancel their Netflix subscription, after the streaming service uploaded a trailer for their new series Dear White People. Alt-right figures including Baked Alaksa (aka Tim Treadstone) and former KKK leader David Duke have tweeted against the service using the hashtag #NoNetflix.Treadstone claimed that the series “promotes white genocide” and posted a picture of his cancelled membership. Hundreds more have since vowed to cancel their subscription as well. ok