As new GST cess rate kicks in India, the car-makers have been forced to hike the prices of the models. Automakers like Jeep, Hyundai and Toyota have already announced their new prices and joining the list now is British car-maker Land Rover.

As per the revised GST cess rate, all the SUVs longer than four metres attract an additional seven percent cess, thus all the SUVs of Land Rover see a price hike including the newly-launched Discovery.

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery 3-litre petrol engine is now priced in the range of Rs 71.38 lakh to Rs 88.56 lakh. The SUV was previously priced from Rs 68.05 lakh to Rs 84.43 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel version of Discovery now gets a price tag between Rs 82.21 lakh and Rs 1.07 crore, from the original price tag of Rs 78.37 lakh to Rs 1.00 crore.

Land Rover Discovery Sport

The Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0-litre petrol version was priced Rs 48.48 lakh after the rollout of GST and now, with the hike in cess rate, the model is priced at 50.86 lakh. The prices of the diesel version of Land Rover Discover Sport now range from Rs 42.00 lakh to Rs 55.47 lakh.

Range Rover Evoque

The Range Rover Evoque 2-litre diesel version now gets a price tag in the range of Rs 44.44 lakh to Rs 59.76 lakh. On the other hand, the 2-litre petrol version now comes with a price tag of Rs 48.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Range Rover Sport

Range Rover Sport 3-litre diesel, which was priced at Rs 89.44 lakh to Rs 1.47 crore. Now, it goes for a price tag in the range of Rs 93.82 lakh to Rs 1.09 crore. The 4.4-litre diesel is now sold in only one variant priced at Rs 1.36 crore.

The 3-litre petrol is now priced in the range of Rs 1.05- crore to Rs 1.20 crore and 5-litre petrol is now priced at Rs 1.64 crore. Range Rover Sport SVR, the top-end version, is now on sale for Rs 1.87 crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover

The range-topping Range Rover short wheelbase (SWB) with a 3-litre diesel engine is now priced at Rs 1.66 crore and the 5-litre petrol is priced at Rs 2.92 crore. The models were previously priced at Rs 1.58 crore and Rs 2.13 crore, respectively.

On the other hand, the long wheelbase version of the Range Rover with the 3-litre diesel is now priced at Rs 1.78 crore. The 3-litre petrol version now comes for Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 1.97 crore and the 5-litre petrol gets a price tag of Rs 3.60 crore. The 4.4-litre diesel with the additional cess is now priced in the range of Rs 2.18 crore to Rs 3.48 crore.

The hike in the cess rates of the SUVs will also affect the prices of the upcoming Range Rover Velar in India.

Source: CarandBike