All aboard the worlds first ever tour bus for dogs

Launched on Monday (16 January 2017), the free, customised London Routemaster bus, aptly named K9, depart three times a day (10am, 12pm and 2pm) from Millbank, near the Tate Britain on the South Bank of the Thames, for a 90-minute whistle-stop tour of the best doggy spots the capital has to offer.
