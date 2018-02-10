Elon Musk's red Tesla Roadster launch has caught the attention of conspiracy theorists, who believe that there could be alien craft in the background of the footage of SpaceX rocket launch.

Conspiracy theorists have spotted a black object in the rocket launch video, which was viewed by millions, and now they are of the opinion that it may be an actual UFO. The black dot, which is hardly visible, can be seen hurtling across the Earth and that too at a high speed.

They have also said that the presence of the mysterious object, which was noticed at various points in the video, was covered up when the footage from the spacecraft cut out, the Daily Star reports.

"My thought was a trans atmospheric skip vehicle, but I could just be hopeful," a UFO enthusiasts said.

"Is that aliens!!! What is this?" another UFO enthusiast wrote.

"Just saw a bunch of awesome UFOs on the Starman live stream," another user said.

"Hey SpaceX What the heck is that green and blue light that just phased in to the background of Starman???!!!"

However, several commentators refuting the alien life claims said that the mysterious object is probably human-made space junk, or maybe a satellite or something falling away from the rocket.

"Perhaps the aliens just want to get hold of a Tesla car to take joyriding on Planet Zog? More seriously, this is more like a case of something falling away from the rocket, certainly, nothing to do with a UFO of the extraterrestrial type following it," Nigel Watson, author of the UFO Investigations Manual, said.

"It might even have just been another satellite in orbit. With all the c**p that's up there, it's far more likely that it's debris or something that's been in orbit for awhile than it was something secret," another commented.