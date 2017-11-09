Villagers in Odessa Oblast, a province in southwestern Ukraine, spotted some mysterious lights in the sky and have since claimed that aliens visited Earth. The strange lights, which were spotted this week, raised UFO speculation among the residents.

A local man named Ivan Rusev shared a video showing the mysterious lights. The one-minute-39-second video initially shows six strange lights in the sky, but later seven lights appear. The seventh light appears after a light that is seen dropping mysteriously splits into two.

Rusev claimed the lights in the formation of an airplane appeared "out of the blue" at a "significant height and was in the sky for 12-15 minutes before disappearing."

The lights baffled the residents and several even said that the lights signalled an alien invasion.

"Those UFOs came to claim what it theirs," one social media user said. "Those usually appear when something is about to happen," another added.

"This looks like a formation of large fireballs at high altitude. The question is why do those appear now? What triggers those and why we did not see those before?" said a third user on social media.

However, the Ukrainian army in a statement explained the mysterious phenomenon and dismissed all alien invasion and UFO rumours.

An army spokesman was quoted by Mail Online as saying that the lights are nothing but targets used by Ukrainian Marines during a military drill.

Watch the video of the seven mysterious lights here:

Mysterious lights had baffled citizens during the massive earthquake in Mexico in September. The 8.4 magnitude earthquake was accompanied by blue, green and red flashes throughout the night sky.

The lights were later explained as Earthquake Lights, a phenomenon observed before, during or after massive earthquake.

"Earthquake lights have never been proven. Simpler explanation is small explosions in electric generators and power systems," Seismologist Stephen Hicks had been quoted by Metro News as saying.