Have aliens landed on Earth? Conspiracy theorists seem to believe that a massive UFO is hidden in a strange circular piece of land in Argentina's capital city Buenos Aires. Conspiracy theorists claim that they have found proof of alien life with the help of Google Maps.

According to Daily Star, the bizarre sighting has not only baffled the UFO believers but also the members of a scientific community. The mysterious sighting is found on Google Earth co-ordinate 34 ° 15'07.8'S 58 ° 49'47.4 "W and believers are saying that it is an alien spaceship.

Explaining about the phenomenon, Scott C. Waring on website UFO Sighting Daily said, "Argentina has an overabundance of UFO sightings compared to the rest of the world and I believe this is how aliens try to hide this particular entrance to their base. The shape is large and circular, big enough to fit a 100 meter UFO through it. The water below this floating island needs to be dove [sic] into and explored."

Conspiracy theorists have been claiming about alien life on Earth, however, there is no evidence to back the alien claims.

In 2016, researchers and filmmakers discovered "The Eye" Island in the northeastern edge of Argentina. The mysterious land raised a claim of the massive alien base following which a Kickstarter campaign was launched to investigate the claims.

"We have discovered a mysterious island near the Parana river, which, intriguingly, moves and rotates on its own axis," Richard Petroni, a hydraulic and civil engineer from New York who was involved in the project, said in a press release in 2016.

"Besides, it features a neat circular structure bordered by another perfectly circular streak of water. It's something real and accounts for several supernatural stories bearing connections to UFOs and other paranormal aspects."

Interestingly, The Eye Island can be found on the same Google Earth co-ordinate 34 ° 15'07.8'S 58 ° 49'47.4 "W. It is said to be located in the Parana Delta between the cities of Campana and Zarate in Buenos Aires.