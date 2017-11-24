The outrage over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period film Padmavati took a horrifying and deadly turn on Friday (November 24) when the body of a man was found hanging at the city view of the historic Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The incident has shaken the entire nation. Actress Alia Bhatt has expressed shock over the brutal episode that took place amid the ongoing protests against the release of Padmavati.

"This is what happens when violent threats are allowed to made openly without punishment! What is happening? Shocked, [sic]" Alia Bhatt tweeted.

A threat was found scribbled on the rocks near the dead body, identified as Chetan Kumar Saini, a 40-year-old resident of Jaipur, which read: "Padmavati ka virodh (protest against Padmavati)" while another read "Hum sirf putle nahi jalate, latkate hai (We don't just burn effigies of people, we hang them)."

The hanging comes a day after the British Board of Film Certification (BBFC) cleared Bhansali's film for December 1 release in the UK. Meanwhile, the CBFC here is yet to certify the film due to which the makers of Padmavati have been forced to postpone its release until further notice.

Padmavati has been embroiled in controversy ever since its announcement for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Rajput community over alleged distortion of historical facts.

The Rajput Karni Sena and several politicians have strongly opposed the release of the movie because it is rumoured to have a dream sequence between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, something Bhansali has constantly denied.

While the Karni Sena has called for a "Bharat Bandh" on December 1 to protest against the film's release, the hanging of the body over the historic Nahargarh Fort has added a horrifying chapter to the ongoing issue.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini alongside Shahid Kapoor who plays the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.

Ranveer Singh plays Sultan Alauddin Khilji, who was apparently obsessed with the queen's beauty.