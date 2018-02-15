Alia Bhatt seems to be one of the favorite celebrities for haters to target on social media.

The Brahmastra actress shared a hot photo of hers on February 13 (Valentine's Day eve) on her Instagram page. But it didn't go down well with a few followers, who swamped Alia's post with derogatory remarks. The moral police blatantly went on to shame her for the photo.

Earlier in December 2017, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress was trolled for sporting a new hairstyle for a fashion magazine.

Besides Alia, many celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, have often become victims of online trolling.

Here's what Alia posted on Instagram:

? A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 13, 2018 at 12:11am PST

Check out some of the derogatory comments on Alia's above post:

naherafroz: Looking like a Bhootni Tayyabsaleh Madam: wear full dress

video.compositing: After see your face my vomit going to come out hayet_seohyun: Zombieeeee

jannaatzzreyiz97470E: kiya holiya banaya apne

iamsayak7: Talli lag rahi hai

rumsharahat: 1st time I don't like u here in this get up nd looks

mr_ritesh.rk: Arre isse hotness nahi kuposhann khete hai!!

lashkarzaheerBakwass: photu takat ki Goli kha

On the work front, the Udta Punjab actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's spy-thriller Raazi, which is set to release on May 11, 2018. In the movie, Alia plays the role of a Kashmiri woman married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film has been shot extensively in Punjab and Kashmir.

Apart from Raazi, Alia has several projects in her kitty. She has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy this year and Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, the shooting of which kicked started last month.

Meanwhile, rumor has been doing the rounds that Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she is currently shooting for Brahmastra. Apparently, the two actors are spending quite a lot of time together. The rumors kicked started after Neha Dhupia's celebrity guests - designer Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha - on her chat show Vogue BFFs, spilled the beans of a possible hook-up between Alia and Ranbir.