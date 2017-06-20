At least five people were killed when Islamist militants stormed a luxury resort popular with Western expatriates in Mali. A new alliance of Islamist militant groups linked to al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack that saw a woman from Mali, a Cameroonian, a Chinese, a Portuguese and a Malian soldier lose their lives.
Al Qaeda-linked group claims deadly attack at Mali resort
At least five people were killed when Islamist militants stormed a luxury resort popular with Western expatriates in Mali. A new alliance of Islamist militant groups linked to al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack that saw a woman from Mali, a Cameroonian, a Chinese, a Portuguese and a Malian soldier lose their lives.
- June 20, 2017 15:36 IST
