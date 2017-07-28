Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the amazing action heroes in the industry, and encourages others to learn self defence techniques. Recently, the Khiladi actor revealed a shocking incident when he was touched inappropriately.

Akshay shared this incident at an international conference in Mumbai on human trafficking. He was quoted by a Press Trust of India report as saying that a liftman touched him when he was a kid.

At Maharashtra State Commission for Women's International Conf. on Women Trafficking 2 address this global problem on an international level pic.twitter.com/WON83VUnah — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2017

"Let me share my own experience with you all here. When I was a very young kid, a liftman once touched me inappropriately. Since I had good communication with my parents, I told them about this incident," he said.

Akshay then gave details of how the same person was later caught in another case and was found to be a serial offender.

He advised parents and children that they must have open interactions about everything so that if any such incident happens, children can talk to their parents. This way, such offenders are identified immediately, Akshay said.

Meanwhile, Akshay is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is set to release on Aug. 11. He is also shooting for Gold movie and will be seen in Padman too.