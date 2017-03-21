Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar seems to be on a roll as he is signing movies back-to-back and most of them have interesting stories to tell. One of them is a biopic based on the life of a hockey player, Balbir Singh, and Akshay will star in it opposite Swara Bhaskar.

The sports drama we are talking about is Reema Kagti's Gold. It is about the celebrated hockey player who helped India win three consecutive gold medals in the 1948, 1952 and 1956 Olympics. The Khiladi actor will be seen sharing screen space with Swara, who will star opposite a big actor for the first time, according to DNA.

Akshay has been working with many off-beat actresses these days. Nimrat Kaur in Airlift, Taapsee Pannu in Baby, Radhika Apte in Padman and Huma Qureshi in Jolly LLB 2 are among the divas that the actor has starred with.

Now, the reports of Swara being cast opposite Akshay have made fans curious. Though no official statement has been made yet, the makers are looking for a powerful actress for this film. "The team was looking for someone with acting prowess. After considering a few names, they chose Swara Bhaskar. They have approached her and she will soon sit for a narration and decide," DNA quoted a source as saying.

"Swara's last film Nil Battey Sannata did well critically and commercially, the makers feel she's got the perfect mix for a film like Gold," the source added. If the reports turn out to be true, then it will be Swara's first movie opposite a big star. She has earlier played the role of Salman Khan's sister in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.