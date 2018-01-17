Akshay Kumar is known for doing highly risky stunts for his movies, but his PadMan co-actress Sonam Kapoor says the actor is scared of his wife Twinkle Khanna.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sonam said that Akshay is very scared of Tina aka Twinkle. "Akshay Tine se bohot darte hain (Akshay is scared of Tina)," the publication quoted Sonam as saying.

Of course, she made this statement in jest. Sonam and Akshay share a friendly equation, and the two often keep pulling each other's legs.

Recently, the PadMan actor, during a promotional event of the film teased Sonam asked her about her marriage plans in front of the media.

Talking further about her acquaintance with Twinkle, Sonam said, "Actually, I've known Tina for many years. During my interactions with R. Balki (director), Tina would never interfere. There's an etiquette we follow on the sets. He's the captain of the ship and has to take a call. And this is what Tina follows too." Twinkle is the producer of PadMan.

The movie PadMan deals with the issue of taboo regarding menstruation, and thus Sonam also spoke about her own struggle with menstruation during her puberty days.

"I would always feel something was wrong with me. I would cry and ask my mom why I hadn't started my period. But she would console me and tell me sometimes girls get it late. But I was so happy and relieved when I did get it," Deccan Chronicle quoted the actress.

Before making the film PadMan, Twinkle had written a book on the same subject and on Arunachalam Muruganantham, Tamil Nadu resident who made a revolutionary low-cost sanitary napkin machine. The movie is also based on the life of Muruganantham.

Slated for release on January 25, PadMan will have a box office clash with another big film Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.