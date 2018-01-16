After Virushka wedding, Sonam Kapoor is in the limelight with rumours of her 'impending marriage' with her boyfriend Anand Ahuja in 2018. And while the actress has always maintained silence on her wedding rumours, her Padman co-star Akshay Kumar didn't let a chance to poke Sonam to slip away when he openly asked her about her marriage plans at a recent event.

According to a report in India.com, when Akshay and Sonam, who are currently on promotional spree for their upcoming film Padman, attended an event to talk about inventions and innovators, the former tried to pull the latter's leg in front of the media persons and asked whether she was planning to tie the knot this year.

The question left Sonam baffled and she tried to dodge the question. But Akshay, who spares no one when it comes to poking his friends in public, prodded her again.

Akshay even went on to poke her further when organisers introduced a cooking machine which the Khiladi Kumar quipped that he would gift it to Sonam if she would reveal details about her marriage plans.

As of now, if recent reports are to be believed, the lovebirds Sonam and Anand are planning to get married in mid-2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

"April it is and in Jodhpur. Sonam and Anand will marry this summer in what is going to be a small, private wedding with 300-odd guests. Although the couple has warded off all rumours about getting married saying celebrity watchers were mistaking the family's preparations for her cousin Mohit Marwah's upcoming wedding for her own nuptials but they can barely hide it any longer," a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.