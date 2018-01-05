The first look of Akshay Kumar in Kesari is out. On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 351st birthday, the makers of Kesari have released the poster.

In the picture, the Khiladi actor looks unrecognisable as he dons a traditional Sikh look. Going by the poster, Akshay seems to be the perfect choice for the role of Havildar Ishar Singh.

Akshay took to Twitter to reveal his look. He captioned it as "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always "

The female lead will be played by Parineeti Chopra. According to Mumbai Mirror, the stunts in the movie will be choreographed by Lawrence Woodward, who had worked on films like Mad Max: Fury Road. Hence, a lot of death-defying stunts are expected in the film.

Kesari was earlier supposed to be a joint production by Salman Khan and Karan Johar but the former backed out.

The film is based on The Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought by 21 Sikhs of the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment on September 12, 1897, against 10,000 Afghans. The Sikhs — led by Havildar Ishar Singh — fought to death in the battle. Sikh military personnel commemorate the battle as Saragarhi Day on September 12.

Going by the first look, it will be interesting to see how Akshay narrates this heroic story on the big screen.

Not just Kesari, but Bollywood is gearing up for two more movies based on Battle of Saragarhi. One featuring Randeep Hooda helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and the other starring Ajay Devgn.

Even television industry is set to introduce a show on the same subject. Titled Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897, the series will see Mohit Raina in the lead role and will be aired on Discovery Jeet. In fact, the shooting of the show is going on in Aamgaon, Gujarat, for the past several months.