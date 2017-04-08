Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor award at the 64th National Film Awards and while the superstar and his fans are elated over the victory, there are others who thought Akshay wasn't deserving enough to win the award for Rustom.

National Film Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar silenced jury members of commercial film awards by winning the Best Actor

Soon after the announcement, Twitterati started trolling the actor, claiming that Aamir Khan should have bagged the award for Dangal. Many have also questioned as to why Manoj Bajpayee's performance in Aligarh and Randeep Hooda's in Sarbjit were snubbed by the jury members of the National Award.

Interestingly, when Akshay's Rustom didn't get any mention at the nomination list at Filmfare Awards 2017, Twitterati supported him and ridiculed award functions for favouring certain actors and leaving aside genuine performances.

Meanwhile, Akshay posted a video on his social media page thanking his fans for the love and support and for making Rustom such a big success. This is the actor's first National Award in a career span of over two decades. His wife Twinkle Khanna also posted an emotional message praising the actor.

Check out the hilarious tweets by some haters of Akshay:

Rajiv B Menon‏: If #DonaldTrump can become president why can't #AkshayKumar get #NationalFilmAwards for best actor!! We live in an asslicking world

muzna hussain‏: Yaayyyyy.....now Tushar Kapoor and Uday Chopra stand a chance of winning it tooo! Tea la la la la la la la la #AkshayKumar #akshaykumarwins

Minfaz K.‏: Clearly biased when #AkshayKumar for Rustom wins the award over #AamirKhan for Dangal. Do we even need a survey to find the better one?

suraj the Wankhede: #NationalAward for best actor to #AkshayKumar in a totally forgettable movie #RUSTOM for the below average performance. kudos to jury..

Manish Jain‏: Can't #AkshayKumar win #NationalAward for a straight face thru #Rustom when #MahershalaAli can win an #Oscar for same in #Moonlight ?!! :)

Sam Sanyal‏: Oh shit yaar !! They should have awarded #AkshayKumar for his cult performances in Housefull 3 & SInghIsBling too. #NationalAward

Sam Sanyal: Toh safed uniform pehen ne ke liye aur false mooche lagane ke liye shayad milta hoga #NationalAward and that's why #AkshayKumar got it.

Related