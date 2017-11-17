Emraan Hashmi had stolen several hearts along with Dino Morea and Udita Goswami in their 2006 movie, Aksar. Now, the second instalment, Aksar 2, released on Friday, November 17.

It stars Zareen Khan as the lead actress alongside two television actors – Gautam Rode and Abhinav Shukla. Will this trio be able to impress everyone like Aksar's star cast?

Aksar 2 is, unfortunately, clashing with Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu, which has garnered positive reviews from critics. It will be difficult for Zareen-starrer to compete with Vidya's movie.

Critics have praised the sexy Zareen from the movie. In fact, the two lead actors have also impressed the critics, however, the storyline was a bit disappointing.

The first instalment of Aksar won millions of hearts and its songs were super duper hit. Thus, there are a lot of expectations from Aksar 2. This film's tracks are also good, but nothing compared to Emraan's movie.

The film has attracted the audience because of the steamy scenes. The intimate scene is mostly of Zareen and Abhinav, not with Gautam. The movie revolves around Zareen's character named Sheena Roy. How Sheena becomes an integral part of many twists and turns in the movie is the crux of the story.

Take a look at the critics' review here:

Shilpi Gupta of Newsfolo said: "Aksar 2 is a must watch Movie, as Spicy thriller movie has come after a long time and TV star Gautam Rode making his debut with hot and sizzling Zareen khan will definitely a worth to watch."