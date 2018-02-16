The much-awaited Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee movie, Aiyaary, has finally hit the screens. While the critics have given a mixed response, the audience is praising the flick and the actors' performances.

People have loved this espionage thriller and are giving rave reviews on social media. Sidharth and Bajpayee are working together for the first time. In fact, Sid's pairing with Rakul Preet is a fresh one, which has been loved by the viewers.

Aiyaary showcases Sidharth Malhotra as a loyal and obedient Indian Army officer, Major Jai Bakshi, who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh, played by Manoj Bajpayee. An interesting turn of events leaves the audience intrigued as to what leads to the two being pitted against each other.

The movie has loosely included many real-life events including the Adarsh scam, thus aiming to build a strong connection with the audience. According to reports, the real-life events were one of the reasons why the movie didn't get the certificate early.

The Defence Ministry had not cleared Aiyaary, which is why it released after Valentine's Day. Otherwise, the movie was supposed to clash with PadMan on February 9. Before that, it was set to hit the screens on January 26, but Padmaavat made the makers shift their date.

The audience has praised Manoj Bajpayee more than Sidharth. Though it's a two-hero movie, Bajpayee seems to have taken the limelight.

Let's take a look at Aiyaary movie audience review here:

2nd half of #Aiyaary is more like a comedy film rather than a thriller .

its not looking like old pandey ji film. Siddharth's poor script selection continues .

1.5/5 — ROHIT SHARMA (HITMAN) (@iTheRider1) February 16, 2018

No doubt @neerajpofficial is a very talented director Bollywood have got.Only he has courage and potential to make good thriller and suspence movies like #Aiyaary — R Ranjan Yadav (@yadavrranjan777) February 16, 2018

#SidharthMalhotra's lead performance as Major Jai Bakshi is equally lackluster and disappointing. Rakul Preet Singh too fails to impress. #Aiyaary — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) February 16, 2018

@S1dharthM is just brilliant in #Aiyaary. He surprised everyone a lot this time! His acting is all natural as a military officer. To all @S1dharthM fans, go and watch #Aiyaary....??@aiyaary experience is like watching a good Hollywood thriller in Hindi. @neerajpofficial pic.twitter.com/TReZ0MdCyl — Kavya Panday (@kavyapanday1993) February 16, 2018

Watched #Aiyaary movie First show what an acting @BajpayeeManoj sir and @S1dharthM sir. Pehli movie jo Maine apki dekhi @BajpayeeManoj aaj you nailed it man bahut jada aachi movie hai all the best sir pic.twitter.com/M97UbCvamB — Himanshu (@i_am_himanshuuu) February 16, 2018

Just watching #Aiyaary first day first show. its wooowww.. @BajpayeeManoj was extremely great.. love you @S1dharthM they both look real soldiers — Black Panther ❄ (@avengers_iam) February 16, 2018

#Aiyaary @DMmovies Siddharth Malhotra fails to excite, so does the supporting female cast.. — deepali (@deepali_arya02) February 16, 2018

#Aiyaary sure is a must-watch for each one of us! — Smile the Miles (@MehekMahtani) February 16, 2018