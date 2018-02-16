Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary
Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra in AiyaaryPR Handout

The much-awaited Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee movie, Aiyaary, has finally hit the screens. While the critics have given a mixed response, the audience is praising the flick and the actors' performances.

People have loved this espionage thriller and are giving rave reviews on social media. Sidharth and Bajpayee are working together for the first time. In fact, Sid's pairing with Rakul Preet is a fresh one, which has been loved by the viewers.

Aiyaary showcases Sidharth Malhotra as a loyal and obedient Indian Army officer, Major Jai Bakshi, who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh, played by Manoj Bajpayee. An interesting turn of events leaves the audience intrigued as to what leads to the two being pitted against each other.

Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary movie
Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary moviePR Handout

The movie has loosely included many real-life events including the Adarsh scam, thus aiming to build a strong connection with the audience. According to reports, the real-life events were one of the reasons why the movie didn't get the certificate early.

The Defence Ministry had not cleared Aiyaary, which is why it released after Valentine's Day. Otherwise, the movie was supposed to clash with PadMan on February 9. Before that, it was set to hit the screens on January 26, but Padmaavat made the makers shift their date.

Aiyaary also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.

Rakul Preet Singh in Aiyaary movie
Rakul Preet Singh in Aiyaary moviePR Handout

The audience has praised Manoj Bajpayee more than Sidharth. Though it's a two-hero movie, Bajpayee seems to have taken the limelight.

Let's take a look at Aiyaary movie audience review here: