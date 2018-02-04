In an unexpected turn of events, Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller Aiyaary has failed to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) nearly a week before the film's release.

The Defence Ministry had asked the censor board for a preview as the film is set against the army backdrop. A special screening of Aiyaary was held by the Revising Committee of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on February 3 for the officials from the Defence Ministry.

Post the screening, the Defence Ministry has suggested multiple changes in the film to the revising committee.

This particular issue has somewhat put the Aiyaary team in the back seat as they are already running late for their overseas release. In India, the movie is scheduled to release on February 9 and is supposed to lock horns with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan.

"The Defence Ministry watched Aiyaary Saturday afternoon. Multiple scenes have been a point of debate and the film team has been asked to modify the objectionable parts. The body, however, is being tightlipped about the content of these scenes," a source said.

With multiple changes suggested, it becomes challenging for the film team to edit the content just days before release.

Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. The film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj Bajpayee.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.