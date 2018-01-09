Abhishek Bachchan's acting career has been resting in the dungeons for the last couple of years. After appearing in 2016 hit comedy franchise Housefull 3, it was no show for Abhishek in 2017. And it looks like his wife Aishwarya, who seems quite concerned, is reportedly trying out different things to revive hubby's career.

While Aishwarya's arsenal is loaded with many good projects, Abhishek seems to be not getting offers which will help him make a strong comeback in Bollywood. It is believed that Aishwarya, who is quite unhappy with the team which is looking after Abhishek's work, has reportedly decided to take the matter into her hands to help him bag good projects.

"Ash feels that the team working on Abhishek's work isn't doing it's job well enough and therefore she has decided to take matters in her own hand," a source was quoted as saying by India.com.

Abhishek Bachchan has had played diverse roles in his career but failed to live up to audience's expectations. And if reports are to be believed, the former Miss World has reportedly suggested her husband to hire Salman's ex-manager Reshma Shetty to give the much-needed push to his acting career.

"Aishwarya felt Abhishek's career needed a small push to catapult him to the top bracket once again. Of late, he hasn't signed new films and is choosing to focus on the best possible projects," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

As the saying goes, "behind every successful man there is a woman", Aishwarya seems to make it a reality.

On the work front, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Fanne Khan in which she will be sharing space with Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta. The movie is said to release on June 15 this year.