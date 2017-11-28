A report released on Monday by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has revealed that, air pollution causes 30 per cent premature deaths in India.

"Over 61 per cent of total deaths in India were attributed to lifestyle or non-communicable diseases (NCDs)... More than 1.73 million new cancer cases likely to be recorded each year by 2020, air pollution, tobacco, alcohol and diet change are primary triggers," said the report

The CSE report, "Body Burden: Lifestyle Diseases", establishes that unless environmental risk factors are acknowledged and dealt with, India will not be able to curb NCDs.

According to the WHO, there are four major risk factors for NCDs — alcohol, tobacco, poor diet intake and lack of physical activity, which the WHO claims could be dramatically reduced by investing just USD 1-3 per year per person.

