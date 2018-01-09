Director Trivikram Srinivas' Telugu movie Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi/Agnyathavasi) starring Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel has received positive reviews from the audience.

Agnyaathavaasi, made with a tagline 'Prince in Exile' is a romantic comedy, which has all the elements to woo the family audience. Trivikram Srinivas has written the script and dialogues for the film, produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 2 hours 38 minutes.

Story: Agnyaathavaasi revolves around the story of Abhijith Bhargav (Pawan Kalyan), a rich businessman who runs a software company. He disguises himself as an employee in his own company to know how his staff is functioning.

Analysis: Trivikram Srinivas has chosen a tried and tested story, and wrote an engaging and entertaining screenplay, which has enough of twists and turns to thrill you. His brilliant characterisation and dialogues will impress you. He is successful in delivering a racy and mass film, say the viewers.

Performance: Power star Pawan Kalyan has delivered good performance and Agnyaathavaasi is his show. His mannerism, dialogue diction and fights are the highlights of the film. Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel have no scope for acting, but they steal the show with their glamour and chemistry with Pawan.

Aadhi Pinisetty, Boman Irani, Kushboo, Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu have done justice to their roles in Agnyaathavaasi. They are also among the assets of the movie, say the filmgoers.

Technical: Agnyaathavaasi has rich production elements, which make it a visual treat. Manikandan's beautiful cinematography, Anirudh Ravichander's songs and background score and stylish choreography of action and dance, costume designs and art direction are the main attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

