Chinese mobile-maker Huawei, which also owns online brand Honor, has initiated measures to ramp up its offline presence in India.

The news comes close on the heels of Xiaomi and Lenovo-owned Motorola opening a slew of fully-owned brick-and-mortar stores—Mi Home (three in Bengaluru) and Moto Hub (3 in New Delhi & 3 in Mumbai)—in top Indian cities.

Unlike its rivals who have invested in metros, Huawei plans to set up stores in tier 2 and tier-3 cities, and also go a step ahead by launching two-pronged approach of focusing specific regions and across the nation.

"Since the skew is heavily in favour of going offline, we are working on strengthening this channel. Given the growing 4G penetration, we are set to serve tier II and III markets and working towards this on a priority basis," P Sanjeev, vice president, sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, told IANS.

Huawei's Honor plans to offer hyper-local discount offers in Kerala and Bengal ahead of Onam and Durga pooja, respectively; later, launch pre-Diwali promotional campaign pan India.

With this strategy, Huawei (& Honor) intends to consolidate more market share in Indian smartphone business in coming months.

The company has already opened several after-sale service centres across India and last month alone, it opened 17 more. To further bolster the Huawei, has plans to launch new feature-rich mid-range Honor and entry-level Holly series soon and most likely to be assembled locally and market them as 'Made in India' products.

Just a few weeks ago, Huawei launched the Honor 8 Pro in India for Rs 29,999. It is one the most cost-effective phone in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price bracket thanks to exit of OnePlus, which has now shifted its base to Rs. 33,000+ segment with the OnePlus 5.

Honor 8 Pro boasts two 12MP cameras on the back with f/2.2 aperture, monochrome and RGB lenses, 4K video recording capability, LED flash and auto focus. On the front, it features 8MP front-camera with a wide-angle lens.

It sports a 5.7-inch Quad HD (2K: 2560x1440p) display and to support the power-guzzling high-resolution screen, it houses a massive 4,000mAh cell, which guarantees more than a day of battery life.

