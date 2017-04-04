Here's some exciting news for fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress, who will soon start shooting for Rhea Kapoor's Veerey Di Wedding post her maternity break, is reportedly considering other offers as well.

Ladies! You too can follow Kareena Kapoor Khan's secret diet to get back into shape

According to a DNA report, Kareena has been approached by her best friend Karan Johar for a new project. It's a romantic comedy and the two are currently in talks. "Karan has approached her for one of his home productions. It's a romcom and two friends are talking the project over," a source told the daily.

If she gives her nod to the film, the duo will team up after a gap of four years. Kareena's last project with Dharma productions was also a rom-com, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013) opposite Imran Khan.

Kareena was in news throughout her pregnancy and even after delivering her baby Taimur Ali Khan. Unlike most of the pregnant women, Kareena didn't shy away from making public appearances during her nine months of pregnancy and in fact flaunted it with elan. Also, within just three months of Taimur's birth, the actress started shedding the extra kilos she gained during her pregnancy.

She recently made her first stage performance post embracing motherhood at Zee Cine Awards 2017 and garnered praise for her sizzling dance moves.