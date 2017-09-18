Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to appear on screen together again in Tiger Zinda Hai. However, latest buzz suggests the diva may share screen space with Sallu bhai in another movie soon.

While Jacqueline Fernandez is confirmed to be one of the leading ladies in Race 3, it has been reported that Salman wants Katrina too in the movie.

According to The Asian Age, the movie Race 3 will have two lead actresses.

"There are three leading men and two leading ladies in Race 3. So, there's a very strong role for another actress. Salman is very keen to get Katrina on board," the report quoted a source as saying.

The report also stated Salman has a say in almost all the aspects of the movie, and there is a good possibility he will get Katrina in Race 3.

"When Salman decided to come on board for Race 3, he brought director Remo D'Souza with him, and Abbas-Mustan who directed the first two films in the series, were dropped. Salman has a say in every department of Race 3 – from the casting and the music to the locations. If he wants Katrina in the film, she is bound to be in the film," the source added. It is to be mentioned that Katrina had featured in Race, and Jacqueline was part of Race 2.

Earlier, it was reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur were approached to play the other two male leads in the film. Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina have almost completed shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger is one of the most awaited flicks of this year. Fans are eagerly waiting to catch the hit pair back on the big screen.