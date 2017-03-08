Kerala is set to boycott the products of Pepsi and Coca-Cola with the final announcement expected as early as next week.

In an announcement on Wednesday, March 8, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) said that their members would not be selling Pepsi and Coca-Cola drinks from March 14. They will promote sales of traditional drinks.

The move that has the backing of over 7 lakh merchants in Kerala comes close on the heels of a similar boycott in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

Calling on the merchants in Kerala to extend their support for the boycott, T Nasarudheen told International Business Times, India that they have also sought the support of the state government. "The license of the traders under the union who do not conform to the decision will be cancelled," he stated.

KVVES members will meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek his support on the ban.

Kerala has been reeling under one of the worst droughts to hit the state in more than 115 years. While the state had suffered 33.7 percent dip in rains from the South West Monsoon (SWM) from June to September last year, the North East Monsoon between October and December 2016 came late.

The SWM contributes 70 percent of the annual rainfall in Kerala. The merchant union allege that Pepsi and Coca-Cola have been straining Kerala's waters in the production of its aerated drinks leaving the state staring at a prolonged drought.