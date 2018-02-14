Omar Lulu could not have expected a better response to the teaser of his Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love than this as it has got a fantastic response online. In about 13 hours, the clip has garnered 2.6 million hits.

The presence of Priya Prakash Varrier has done the magic as she has now become an overnight internet sensation. The recently-released song promo video from Manikya Malaraya Poovi had gone viral for her beautiful expressions in the clip. As a result, people were curiously looking forward to watching the teaser from her latest movie.

Coming to the teaser, which was unveiled on Tuesday evening, February 13, ahead of Valentine's Day, the clip revolves around Priya Prakash Varrier and Mohammed Roshan aka Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

Once again, it is about the animated conversation between them in a classroom. Priya Prakash Varrier shoots a flying kiss and the sweetest response comes from the boy's side. Watch the video here to enjoy their visually-captivating expressions:

Like her previous clip, this video too has cast a magic spell on her newly-found fans, who have lavishly praised her and expressed their love for her.

Oru Adaar Love is an upcoming Malayalam movie written and directed by Omar Lulu, starring a bunch of newcomers. The movie has Shaan Rahman's music, Sinu Sidharth's cinematography and Achu Vijayan's editing.

Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy has produced the movie under the banner of Ousepachan Movie House.