Most people know Elon Musk for his ambitious inventions and businesses such as Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity and now Hyperloop. But he is a humble man with sentimental values.

As one of the world's most powerful people, according to Forbes in 2016, Musk's sentimental side came to light after he bought back x.com domain from his former employer PayPal. The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX had co-founded X.com as an online financial services and email payment company in 1999.

Even though he moved on from his previous employments to start something of his own, Musk held x.com close to his heart – at least that's what his recent tweet suggests.

Thanks PayPal for allowing me to buy back https://t.co/bOUOejO16Y! No plans right now, but it has great sentimental value to me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2017

Just three days after announcing the purchase of x.com, Musk has already started working on it. For starters, the website is live. But if you're thinking of some sci-fi-level extraordinary work being shown on x.com, well, you're in for a lot of disappointment.

Upon visiting x.com, you'll find a single letter X, and that's not even in upper case (for a probable reason, we guess).

Excited to announce the launch of https://t.co/J6TuRWIQAA! It's a little verbose right now, but that will be fixed tomorrow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2017

Musk made the announcement of his new website on Twitter at 1:51 p.m. IST on Friday (1:21 a.m. PST), and promised to have more "tomorrow."

We tried to see if there's something hidden in the blank webpage with the letter "x" on it, and we could only find the fundamental HTML code. In all fairness, Musk did say the non-HTTPS x.com is "a little verbose." We think it's a lot more than "a little".

Jumping at the chance of decoding the "x" on x.com, users tweeted their responses. And some, as usual, bring out the humour in it.

Don't worry, you're not missing out on much ? pic.twitter.com/UDDy0RoAh9 — comfreak (@comfreak) July 14, 2017

Very clean code. Did you write the HTML yourself? — Stan Schroeder (@franticnews) July 14, 2017

haven't clicked but am hoping this is your version of a bureau founded to search for extraterrestrial life — David Goldfarb (@locust9) July 14, 2017

unbelievable I cannot wait until you disrupt the entire alphabet — dan (@dannolan) July 14, 2017

all those years of learning software engineering has paid off pic.twitter.com/ikzqVjbCh8 — komocode (@komocode) July 14, 2017

What do you think of the "x"? Let us know in the comments below.