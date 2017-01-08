Following in Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra's footsteps into Hollywood, Deepika Padukone will be seen appearing in US' most popular TV show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. To promote her new Hollywood venture with Vin Diesel, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Padukone will be seen participating in the talk show.

WATCH: Deepika Padukone begins xXx: Return of Xander Cage promotion with Vin Diesel in Mexico

According to Headline Planet, an entertainment news portal, the star will appear eight days after the "xXx: Return Of Xander Cage" star Ruby Rose's appearance. Rose will be seen visiting the set on January 10. As per the listings provided, Padukone will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's January 18 episode. However the confirmation has not been provided by the show's producers or Ellen DeGeneres. If she does appear, the episode will mark Padukone's first appearance on the popular show.

While this may be the first for Padukone, Chopra has already made appearance on US national television following her successful TV show, Quantico. The actress has not only appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Chopra has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Padukone is still a new face for the US audience. With XxX her first venture, the successful Indian star starts a new chapter in Hollywood. Donning the role of Serena Unger, the actress recently revealed more details about her role. "She's independent, she's intelligent and she can stand up for herself!" Padukone shared recently. "I think what draws Xander to Serena is the fact that he sees a lot of him in her," she added. You can watch the video below on her sharing more details about her role in the movie and her chemistry with Vin Diesel's character.

The film is the third franchise of the XxX series. Apart from Padukone, it also stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa and Nina Dobrev. The film is set to release in India on January 14 and the US release is scheduled on January 20.