The launch date of TUV300 Plus, the new and longer SUV from Mahindra, remains sealed in the firm's lockers giving the rumour mills enough time to keep churning more news about it. If earlier last week it was the price list of the new TUV300 Plus that made news, this time around the specifications of the model are doing the rounds.

Also read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift spotted during TVC shoot, launch likely in January as bookings open

Fuelling the buzz around the model, folks at IndianAutos blog managed to get their hands on the ARAI certification of the new TUV300 Plus that offers an interesting read. For the first time, we have some light on the specifications of the new full-grown SUV that is a longer version of Mahindra's TUV300. Previously, the model was spied testing on multiple occasions. Amongst the recent photographs of the TUV300 Plus, it has been revealed that the company has begun deliveries of the SUV to select customers to gauge their responses.

According to the leaked document, Mahindra TUV300 Plus measures 4,398 mm in length, 1,815 mm in width and 1,837 mm in height. The TUV300 Plus is 403 mm longer than the current model in the while the wheelbase is the same as the TUV300. Powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk120 diesel engine, the TUV300 Plus churn out power of 118.31 hp at 4,000 rpm, mated to six-speed manual transmission. The specifications are likely to be of the P4 variant of the model. The TUV300 Plus is likely to be offered with different seating options, up to nine seats.

From a visual stand point, the TUV300 Plus gets minor tweaks at the front and rear. It sports new front grille and taillamp design. It was revealed earlier that the P4 nine-seater model of the TUV300 will be priced at Rs 9.46 lakh.

Also read: New 2019 Jeep Renegade facelift leaked inside out ahead of debut

Rumours are rife that the new SUV will go on sale in India in early 2018 and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.