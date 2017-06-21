OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 5 in New York on Tuesday, June 20, and spoke vividly about its dual camera setup. Apple has already set a high benchmark in terms of dual cameras with its iPhone 7 Plus. Now, Samsung is expected to join the bandwagon, and you may not have to wait for the Galaxy Note 8 for that.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ were widely expected to feature dual cameras at the back of the phone, but the company released them without it, bringing disappointment to many fans out there. The camera results, however, continue to impress, but Samsung led down in terms of catching up with the trend. Not for long.

A leaked image of a Samsung smartphone appeared on Weibo – China's social networking site – which the source claims to be a variant of the Galaxy S8. The handset's rear design shows vertically-placed dual lenses, which suggests the company might be catching up with its rivals with this upgrade for its current flagship.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to feature a similar dual camera setup at the back. The phablet is slated to launch in August, but there's no evidence the Galaxy S8 dual camera variant will come before or after the Galaxy Note 8. In all fairness, there's a lot of uncertainty regarding the phone's arrival at all, unless of course the company itself confirms it.

In addition to the dual rear camera setup, the leaked image of the Galaxy S8 variant lacks a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner like the original Galaxy S8. This could only mean that the company has found a way to embed the biometric sensor under the display.

But this image contradicts with an earlier report that suggested Samsung might ditch on-screen fingerprint scanner for its Galaxy Note 8 due to issues related to display brightness. Integrating the fingerprint scanner under the screen is reportedly causing areas around the display sensor to over-brighten automatically.

We remain skeptical about the authenticity of this image due to a lot of discrepancies with the ongoing reports. But if Samsung can pull this off and launch the Galaxy S8 with dual camera, it would help the company match with its main rival Apple and other companies with similar technology.