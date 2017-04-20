It has been only little over a day, since Xiaomi unveiled the company's 2017 flagship Mi 6 in Beijing. Now, long-rumoured Mi Mix 2 has been spotted on popular e-commerce site GearBest, revealing all the key features.

As per the listing, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 sports a 6.4-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen and come with 19MP camera on the rear, 13MP front-snapper, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Like the previous edition, the upcoming phone will also be offered in multiple RAM+storage configuration. The base model will have 4GB RAM+128GB, second tier variant will house standard 6GB RAM+128GB and top-end model will house 8GB+256GB memory.

There is no mention of price of the Mi Mix 2 series variants, but the image of the device shown on the website casts doubt over the authenticity of device.

If looked closer, there is no camera on the front panel at all. Last year, Xiaomi, in a bid to achieve 93-percent screen-to-body aspect ratio, translocated it to the bottom of the display.

Here, the whole front panel is covered with just touch display. And also, the design language of the Mi Mix's rear side too looks suspiciously odd. It's comes off as a botched-up photo-shop rendering.

The photos of Mi Mix may be fake, but the internal hardware configuration looks plausible enough to believe. If compared with current flagship phones, the aforementioned features of Mi Mix 2 are found in rival flagship brands such as Samsung Galaxy S8 and even upcoming OnePlus 5 sans the bezel-less display too is rumoured have same internal specifications.

Xiaomi's first generation Mi Mix made its debut in late October in 2016. So, there is at least six months time before Xiaomi decides to replace it with the new model.

We believe, Xiaomi, which set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry with Mi Mix's bezel-less display, will try to do an encore with focus on different aspect of the phone.

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on Xiaomi's second generation Mi Mix.