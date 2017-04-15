Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom is reportedly dating The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev. The 40-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted getting cozy with the actress at the premiere of The Promise on Wednesday.

According to aceshowbiz.com, the duo attended the premiere of the movie at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. They were joined at the red carpet by many other movie stars, including Christian Bale, Angela Sarafyan and Charlotte Le Bon.

The rumoured new pair were snapped by the paparazzi while leaving the event. They later took a walk together. The couple was seen leaving the event with producer Aleen Keshishian.

The Troy actor recently went through a breakup with singer Katy Perry following one year of togetherness. Bloom began dating Perry in 2016. Subsequently, an insider told PEOPLE, "Katy didn't spend much time with Orlando. They got together for a photo, but that was about it."

Nina Dobrev deixando a After Party da premiere de 'The Promise' com Orlando Bloom, Eileen Keusseyan e Lane Cheek. [12/04] pic.twitter.com/VQxAoOszGF — Dobsley Brasil (@DobsleyBrasil) April 14, 2017

Before that, the British actor's name was linked to singer Selena Gomez's in May 2016. He has a 6-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, with former wife Miranda Kerr.

Nina Dobrev has been enjoying singlehood after her split with The Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder. Rumours later said that Nina was dating the Scream Queens actor Glen Powell. Both of them shared several photos of themselves on social media. They were also said to have made out for 20 minutes at a Comic-Con party in 2014.