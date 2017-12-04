Promising South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make his mark as a national star by signing back-to-back Bollywood projects. After completing the shoot of his debut Hindi movie Karwaan, the young star has been roped in for his next Bollywood film.

Dulquer will be seen romancing actress Taapsee Pannu in director Anurag Kashyap's next directorial Manmarziyan, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. DQ has apparently replaced Ayushmann Khuranna, who was earlier considered for the character. The film is said to about a love triangle.

Manmarziyan was announced in 2015, but was almost shelved after director Sameer Sharma had creative differences with the team. Later, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was said to be helming the project, but she was also replaced, by Anurag Kashyap.

Produced by Aanand L Rai, Manmarziyan is expected to go on floors in January 2018 in the beautiful locales of Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, DQ will be sharing screens pace with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar in Akash Khurana's directorial venture Karwaan. The trio's characters are friends who decide to go on a road trip that begins from Ooty.

Incidentally, Dulquer was the second choice in Karwaan as well. He replaced Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan after he backed out of the project due to date clashes with JP Dutta's war drama Paltan.