With The Kapil Sharma Show going off air and Kapil in treatment, the crew is looking for other opportunities.

Kiku Sharda will be seen in SAB TV's new sitcom, Partner, which also stars veteran comedian Johnny Lever.

Confirming the news, Kiku told IANS: "Right now for some weeks I plan to take it easy. But in mid-September I start shooting for my new show for SAB TV. I was supposed to do this new show alongside Kapil's show. But now I will shoot only for the SAB TV show."

The Kapil Sharma Show has been making news for quite some time now. From losing Television Rating Points (TRPs) to the host's health issues, cancellation of shoots, sending several superstars home to eventually taking a break from TV, the comedy show has been in the thick of things.

While the show will return in a few months, its regular slot of 9 pm has been occupied by none other than Kapil's arch rival Krushna Abhishek's The Drama Company.

The decision to take the comedy show off air was taken by Sony TV owing to Kapil's health issues and shoot cancellations, which has resulted in the channel telecasting old episodes. Not wanting to disappoint its ardent viewers, the channel and Kapil mutually decided to take a short break.

"Kapil has been under the weather for some time now. Due to which, we have mutually agreed to take a short break. However once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting once again. We value our relationship with Kapil and wish him a speedy recovery," IANS quoted a spokesperson for the channel as saying.