On Tuesday morning, fans of Hrithik Roshan were shocked when news about his closeness with Spanish model-turned-actress Angela Krislinzki made headlines.

The two featured together in TV commercials and the model told a news daily that she considered the actor her mentor.

This statement by the model raised quite a few eyebrows and while fans were still reeling over the shocking news, Hrithik refused to acknowledge her and said on Twitter: "My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying [sic]"

Now, Angela has apologised to the actor through a long post on Twitter. She explained how it was during a press meet when she was asked about what made her decide to go in to acting with her international looks, that she quoted Hrithik's few inspirational words changed her life.

He had told her not to concentrate on her looks, but her work. Angela also mentioned how much she respects him and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Earlier DNA quoted Angela as saying: "Like every other newcomer, I had a crush on Hrithik when I worked with him for the first time in a commercial. When I told him about my half-Spanish background, he was reminded about the old-world charm of Valencia and Spain. He was supportive and gave me acting tips."

"I consider Hrithik a mentor and keep him informed. I showed him a song from my last south release, Size Zero and he liked it immensely. Later, I even sent him the first look and trailer of my upcoming film Rogue and he was impressed," she added.