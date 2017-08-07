Instead of throwing fastballs, Mets ace Noah Syndergaard throws a spear in a battle scene in the seventh series of Game of Thrones.

In an interaction with Sports Illustrated, the Mets pitcher revealed his 'dream come true' moment. He travelled to Spain during the off season to play a cameo in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones.

"It was just a dream come true," Syndergaard said. "I think it's the greatest TV show of all time, so just to be able to say I was in 'Game of Thrones' is an unbelievable feeling."

Syndergaard is featured as a member of the Lannister army in the fourth episode The Spoils of War and his only job was to throw a spear to a Dothraki.

Sharing his experience, later the sports star wrote on Twitter, "Take that you mean Dothraki."

The American professional Baseball pitcher, who is fondly known as long-haired God of Thunder further tweeted, "To my sides defense . . . they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! At least I didn't throw behind him."

To my sides defense....they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! ???

At least I didn't throw behind him. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017

This is not the first time that a big star appeared as a cameo in the series. Earlier, English singer Ed Sheeran appeared in the first episode in the current season. The Shape of You hitmaker played the role of a Lannister soldier while being featured beside Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr — Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017

#GOT A post shared by Noah Syndergaard (@nsyndergaard) on Nov 27, 2016 at 8:08am PST

Before Sheeran, other big names such as Snow Patrol, Sigur Ros, and Coldplay appeared in the HBO fantasy drama in various other seasons.

The next episode of Game of Thrones season 7 titled Eastwatch will air on August 13 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 14) at 7.30 am IST and on Tuesday (August 15) on Star World. Apart from that, one can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.