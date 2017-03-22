A winery in Virginia owned by United States President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump has reportedly applied for hiring foreign workers for the firm as it failed to find US citizens for the job.

Trump Vineyard Estates, which is looking for workers to pick grapes from vineyards, has asked for 29 foreign workers this season through the federal H-2A visa program, according to The Daily Progress.

The H-2A visa is a temporary visa allocated to foreign workers for seasonal agricultural work in the United States. The United States Secretary of Homeland Security designates the nationals of certain countries eligible to participate in the program, and the visa is revised every year.

Trump has increasingly called on businesses in America to hire Americans instead of foreign workers. The Trump administration is also looking to restrict the H1-B visas which allows foreign workers with specific skill sets to work temporarily in the United States. This visa is particularly used by the IT sector.

The H-2A visa, however, is mainly used when American firms can't find US citizens to fill the jobs. Reports state that apart from Trump Winery, three other local vineyards have also applied to hire foreign workers for the job.

Libby Whitley, an attorney who has worked with employers, including Trump Winery, said that it is "difficult to find people." The attorney said she had assumed a lot of people from America would apply for these positions considering the attention Trump Winery received for its application of H1-B visas.

"Guess how many applicants we had? ... 13," she said. "And they were all from places like the Philippines, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria. We did not have one American worker apply on [the first job order]."

Reports state that Trump vineyards had initially applied for six foreign workers in December last year, however, after two months the company applied for 23 more people. According to the job orders for Trump Vineyard Estates, the workers are primarily required to plant and cultivate vines, including growing tubes and pruning grape vines.