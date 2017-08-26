Controversial self-styled "godman" and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was pronounced guilty of rape on Friday, August 25, and is set to spend at least seven years in prison. The verdict came after two women followers had accused him of raping and threatening them on several counts.

While the verdict resulted in violent clashes, vandalism and arson by his supporters in Haryana and parts of Delhi, the complainants have remained tight-lipped on the same. One of the women had earlier said that she hoped the ordeal would come to an end on Friday.

"My life has changed after I gave the statement. I can't move freely. There is danger to my life. I am also apprehensive about lives of my family members," she told the Indian Express, adding that she had faith in the judiciary. However, neither has spoken after the verdict.

Not just that, the two women have been living in fear in an undisclosed location according to their lawyer and would have probably moved to another state, had Singh been acquitted.

One of the complainants has been "very disturbed in the last few days," the lawyer told NDTV, and following the massive clashes they are unlikely to speak up on the verdict any time soon

The controversial "godman" was charged in 2002, after an anonymous letter started doing the rounds accusing him of sexual assault. Said to be written by one of the Sadhvis, the letter said that Singh had raped not just her but numerous other followers. She also said that he called her to his gufa (cave) where he was watching TV with a revolver beside him and raped her.

It was after this letter, that the CBI stepped in and spoke to many Sadhvis and two of them testified before a court. In the gut-wrenching revelations, the Sadhvis had said that while raping them, Singh boasted of his "clout" and said that he was "god."

They also said that the followers referred to these rapes as "maafi," and she initially did not understand the reference. She was often asked if she had been "granted maafi by pitaji" and that left her confused, reported The Times of India. But it all became clear when she was called inside the "gufa" on August 28, 1999.

The Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief now faces a minimum of seven years in prison, the maximum punishment being life-term. The sentence will be pronounced on Monday, August 28 and Singh will attend the proceedings via video conference.