Ayesha Takia was in the news recently for her new look. The actress apparently underwent a plastic surgery and the drastic facial changes invited trolls on social media. Ayesha has now hit back at her critics with some Instagram posts.

Ayesha's latest photos from an event grabbed instant attention as her lips appeared swollen and cheeks much fuller. It appeared that Ayesha went under the knife but the surgery went wrong.

People started sharing her latest photos on Twitter, expressing shock at the drastic changes in her face. Some others mocked the actress, calling her an Indian answer to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Now, Ayesha shared some new posts on Instagram that appear to be her answer to the trolls. She shared a selfie and captioned it saying, "Crazzzy long arm me takin selfies! Y not lol! #StopSelfieShaming All u girls n guys who love urself enough to take ur own picture and feel good about it should be proud. Don't let anyone tell u to dim ur confidence and self love. We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF [sic]."

Looks like Ayesha is least bothered about the trolls and is more than happy with her new look. Ayesha has been off from the big screen since her marriage in 2009. She was last seen in Paathsala starring Shahid Kapoor.